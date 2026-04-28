Commanders Sign UDFA WR Chris Hilton Jr.

Per Jay Gruden, the Commanders signed UDFA WR Chris Hilton Jr. out of LSU.

Hilton, 23, was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Zachary, Louisiana. He committed to LSU and remained there for five seasons after suffering injuries in various seasons.

In his collegiate career, Hilton appeared in 38 games over five years at LSU and caught 41 passes for 780 yards and six touchdowns.