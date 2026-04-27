Saints Releasing Three Players Including WR Samori Toure

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Saints are releasing WR Samori Toure, WR Elijah Cooks and RB Evan Hull.

It’s worth noting New Orleans added WRs Jordyn Tyson in the first round and Bryce Lance in the fourth round of the draft this past weekend.

Toure, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.

The Packers released Toure last year and he eventually signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract this past January but he was among their cuts before the season.

He had a stint with the Broncos on the practice squad before landing with the Saints.

In 2023, Toure appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 78 yards.