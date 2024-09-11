Chargers Sign CB Dicaprio Bootle To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed CB Dicaprio Bootle to the practice squad.
we’ve signed CB Dicaprio Bootle to our practice squad
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 11, 2024
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- G Karsen Barnhart
- TE Luke Benson
- TE Tucker Fisk
- DL Christopher Hinton
- LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
- WR Jaylen Johnson
- T Alex Leatherwood
- OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash
- DL CJ Okoye (International)
- LB Shaq Quarterman
- C Sam Mustipher
- DB Tony Jefferson
- RB Jaret Patterson
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- DB Shaun Wade
- DB Nehemiah Shelton
- CB Dicaprio Bootle
Bootle, 26, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
He signed onto Kansas City’s practice squad and bounced on and off the Chiefs’ active roster before joining the Panthers. Carolina cut him coming out of the preseason this year.
In 2023, Bootle appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 14 total tackles and two pass deflections.
