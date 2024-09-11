Chargers Sign CB Dicaprio Bootle To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed CB Dicaprio Bootle to the practice squad.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

G Karsen Barnhart TE Luke Benson TE Tucker Fisk DL Christopher Hinton LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste WR Jaylen Johnson T Alex Leatherwood OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash DL CJ Okoye (International) LB Shaq Quarterman C Sam Mustipher DB Tony Jefferson RB Jaret Patterson WR Dez Fitzpatrick DB Shaun Wade DB Nehemiah Shelton CB Dicaprio Bootle

Bootle, 26, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed onto Kansas City’s practice squad and bounced on and off the Chiefs’ active roster before joining the Panthers. Carolina cut him coming out of the preseason this year.

In 2023, Bootle appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 14 total tackles and two pass deflections.