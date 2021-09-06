Chargers Sign CB Kiondre Thomas To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Kiondre Thomas to their practice squad.

Here’s the Chargers updated practice squad:

Thomas, 23, went undrafted in 2021 out of Kansas State and signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during the team’s first preseason game against the Jaguars.

The Browns waived Thomas from injured reserve a few weeks ago.

During his four-year college career, Thomas recorded 100 tackles, one interception, 11 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception.