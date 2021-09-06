Chargers Sign CB Kiondre Thomas To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Kiondre Thomas to their practice squad.

Kiondre Thomas

Here’s the Chargers updated practice squad:

  1. WR Michael Bandy
  2. RB Darius Bradwell
  3. LB Cole Christiansen
  4. DB Ben Deluca
  5. LB Emeke Egbule
  6. NT Breiden Fehoko
  7. DE Joe Gaziano
  8. G Nathan Gilliam
  9. G Ryan Hunter
  10. TE Hunter Kampmoyer
  11. WR Jason Moore
  12. WR Joe Reed
  13. CB Brandon Facyson
  14. WR Austin Proehl
  15. DT Forrest Merrill
  16. CB Kiondre Thomas

Thomas, 23, went undrafted in 2021 out of Kansas State and signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during the team’s first preseason game against the Jaguars.

The Browns waived Thomas from injured reserve a few weeks ago. 

During his four-year college career, Thomas recorded 100 tackles, one interception, 11 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply