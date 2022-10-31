Chargers Sign CB Michael Jacquet Back To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Michael Jacquet to their practice squad.

Here’s the Chargers updated practice squad:

T Zack Bailey DL Joe Gaziano CB Kemon Hall TE Hunter Kampmoyer OLB Carlo Kemp S Raheem Layne LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams WR Joe Reed T Foster Sarell DB Mark Webb Jr. RB Larry Rountree NT Breiden Fehoko WR John Hightower WR Keelan Doss K Taylor Bertolet CB Michael Jacquet

Jacquet, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Eagles.

However, Philadelphia waived Jacquet coming out of training camp and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad. He spent the 2020 season and off of Philadelphia’s roster.

Jacquet had stints with the Jaguars and Giants before joining the Chargers.

In 2020, Jacquet appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 18 tackles, one sack and three passes defended.