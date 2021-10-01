Chargers Sign DL Joe Gaziano To Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed DL Joe Gaziano to their active roster on Friday, according to Doug Kyed.

Gaziano, 24, went undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2020 before catching on with the Chargers.

He has mostly bounced between the team’s practice squad and the active roster for most of his career so far. He was recently elevated to the active roster for Week 1 of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Gaziano has appeared in two games for the Chargers and recorded two tackles.