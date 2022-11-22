Chargers Sign K Cameron Dicker To Active Roster, Place K Dustin Hopkins On IR

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed kicker Cameron Dicker to their active roster and placed kicker Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve.

Dicker, 22, was born in Hong Kong but is a native of Austin, Texas. He was a First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 after being a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2020.

He played kicker at Texas before signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, where he was looking to catch on as a punter, before being waived and signing with the Ravens. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles signed Dicker to their practice squad for a brief stint earlier this season and he later joined the Chargers a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Dicker has appeared in four games for the Chargers and Eagles, covering all nine field goal attempts and all eight extra point tries.