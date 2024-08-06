Chargers Sign QB Luis Perez, Waive OLB Savion Jackson

According to MLFootball, the Chargers are signing QB Luis Perez to compete for a backup spot on the roster.

The Chargers have confirmed the news and announced that they’ve waived OLB Savion Jackson.

Perez, 29, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Perez had a brief stint on the Rams’ practice squad before signing with the Birmingham Iron of the AAF. After the league folded, he landed with the Eagles for a month before being waived during OTA’s.

He also had stints with several other teams including the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, New Jersey Generals, Los Angeles Rams, Vegas Vipers, and was most recently with the Arlington Renegades.

In 2024, Perez appeared in 10 games for the Renegades and threw for 18 touchdowns and 4 interceptions along with 2,310 yards. He completed 67 percent of his passes and led the team to a record of 3-7.