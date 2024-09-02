Chargers Sign Two Including CB Shaun Wade, Cut Two

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Shaun Wade and WR Dez Fitzpatrick to their practice squad and released WR Cornelius Johnson and OLB Andrew Farmer II from the unit.

Here’s the Chargers updated practice squad:

Wade, 25, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,797,564, including a signing bonus of $317,564.

Baltimore traded Wade to the Patriots in 2021 for a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick. New England opted to release Wade coming out of the preseason.

During his three-year college career, Wade recorded 91 total tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 18 pass defenses in 32 career games.

In 2023, Wade appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and made six starts, recording 23 tackles and one pass breakup.