Chargers Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed RB Jaret Patterson and OLB Ty Shelby to the practice squad.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

LB Brevin Allen G Zack Bailey WR Terrell Bynum DT Jerrod Clark NT Christian Covington WR Keelan Doss QB Max Duggan LB Andrew Farmer DB Matt Hankins TE Hunter Kampmoyer DT Basil Okoye (International) WR Alex Erickson DB Dean Marlowe TE Nick Vannett DB Chris Wilcox OLB Ty Shelby RB Jaret Patterson

Patterson, 23, was a three-year starter at Buffalo. He was named the MAC offensive player of the year and first-team all-conference in 2020.

He signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft and made the roster as a rookie.

Washington waived Patterson coming out of the preseason in his second season and he re-signed to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

Patterson was cut by the Commanders coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Patterson appeared in three games for Washington and rushed 17 times for 78 yards and no touchdowns.