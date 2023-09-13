Chargers Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed RB Jaret Patterson and OLB Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- LB Brevin Allen
- G Zack Bailey
- WR Terrell Bynum
- DT Jerrod Clark
- NT Christian Covington
- WR Keelan Doss
- QB Max Duggan
- LB Andrew Farmer
- DB Matt Hankins
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer
- DT Basil Okoye (International)
- WR Alex Erickson
- DB Dean Marlowe
- TE Nick Vannett
- DB Chris Wilcox
- OLB Ty Shelby
- RB Jaret Patterson
Patterson, 23, was a three-year starter at Buffalo. He was named the MAC offensive player of the year and first-team all-conference in 2020.
He signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft and made the roster as a rookie.
Washington waived Patterson coming out of the preseason in his second season and he re-signed to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.
Patterson was cut by the Commanders coming out of the preseason.
In 2022, Patterson appeared in three games for Washington and rushed 17 times for 78 yards and no touchdowns.
