Chargers Sign WR Maurice Ffrench To PS, Place WR Joe Reed On Injured List

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed WR Maurice Ffrench to their practice squad and placed WR Joe Reed on the injured list.

Here’s the Chargers updated practice squad:

Ffrench, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs and was later added to their practice squad at the start of last season.

Kansas City brought Ffrench back on a futures contract before once again waiving him coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on their practice squad.

Ffrench has yet to appear in an NFL game.