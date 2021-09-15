Chargers Sign WR Maurice Ffrench To PS, Place WR Joe Reed On Injured List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed WR Maurice Ffrench to their practice squad and placed WR Joe Reed on the injured list. 

Maurice Ffrench

Here’s the Chargers updated practice squad:

  1. WR Michael Bandy
  2. RB Darius Bradwell
  3. LB Cole Christiansen
  4. DB Ben Deluca
  5. LB Emeke Egbule
  6. NT Breiden Fehoko
  7. DE Joe Gaziano
  8. G Nathan Gilliam
  9. G Ryan Hunter
  10. TE Hunter Kampmoyer
  11. WR Jason Moore
  12. WR Joe Reed (Injured)
  13. CB Brandon Facyson
  14. WR Austin Proehl
  15. DT Forrest Merrill
  16. CB Kiondre Thomas
  17. WR Maurice Ffrench

Ffrench, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs and was later added to their practice squad at the start of last season.

Kansas City brought Ffrench back on a futures contract before once again waiving him coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on their practice squad.

Ffrench has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

