Chargers Signed RB Jaret Patterson To Futures Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed RB Jaret Patterson to a futures deal on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Here’s an updated list of futures signings for the Chargers.

DE Brevin Allen DT Jerrod Clark RB Elijah Dotson QB Max Duggan WR Simi Fehoko DB Matt Hankins G Brent Laing DT Basil Okoye DB Chris Wilcox RB Jaret Patterson

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Patterson, 24, was a three-year starter at Buffalo, and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Mac in 2020. He signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of his deal when he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, spending most of the season on the unit. Washington cut him coming out of the preseason again this season and he caught on with the Chargers practice squad until he was let go and signed with the Commanders’ practice squad in last month.

For his career, Patterson has appeared in 20 games for the Commanders and rushed 85 times for 344 yards (4.0 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 10 receptions on 12 targets for 73 yards.