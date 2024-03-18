Chargers Signing C Bradley Bozeman

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are signing C Bradley Bozeman to a one-year deal.

He had some of his best seasons under new Chargers OC Greg Roman in Baltimore, so this was a natural fit for Bozeman.

It’s worth mentioning because he was cut by the Panthers he won’t count in the compensatory pick formula for the Chargers.

Bozeman, 29, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

Bozeman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers in 2022. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Carolina.

In 2023, Bozeman appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and made 17 starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 21 center out of 36 qualifying players.