Chargers Signing DT Teair Tart To Three-Year Extension

According to Kris Rhim, the Chargers have agreed to a three-year contract extension with DT Teair Tart.

Originally signed off the street in 2024, Tart returned in 2025 and broke out in a big role for the Chargers. Now he’s earned a reward with a long-term deal to stick in Los Angeles.

Tart, 28, went undrafted out of Florida International in 2020 and signed a three-year rookie contract with the Titans.

He was let go by the team during final roster cuts but was signed to their practice squad before being brought up to the active roster. He re-signed with Tennessee as a restricted free agent in 2023.

Tart was waived midseason and claimed by the Texans in December. He signed on with the Dolphins in 2024 before being released during camp and catching on with the Chargers.

He returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million.

In 2025, Tart appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 32 total tackles, four tackles for loss, no sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and four pass deflections.