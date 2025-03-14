Chargers Signing LB Del’Shawn Phillips To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are signing LB Del’Shawn Phillips to a one-year deal on Friday.

Phillips, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Phillips signed on to the Bills’ practice squad and returned to Buffalo on a futures contract. The Bills opted to waive Philips from injured reserve and he later caught on with the Jets for the 2021 season.

The Ravens claimed Phillips off of waivers from the Jets at the start of the 2022 season. He returned to the Ravens on a one-year deal and signed a one-year deal with the Texans last offseason.

In 2024, Phillips appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 16 tackles and one tackle for loss.