Chargers Signing OL Matt Feiler Three-Year, $21M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers are signing Steelers free agent OL Matt Feiler to a three-year, $21 million deal.

Feiler, 28, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Bloomsburg back in 2014. He spent just over a year in Houston before being waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad.

Feiler has returned to the Steelers on a one-year restricted contract this past April and is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Feiler appeared in 13 games for the Steelers, making 13 starts for them.

