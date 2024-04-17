Chargers Signing RB J.K. Dobbins To One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing RB J.K. Dobbins to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported that Dobbins is cleared for football activities following his torn Achilles.

Dobbins, 25, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He’s testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Dobbins appeared in one game for the Ravens and rushed for 22 yards on eight attempts to go along with two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown.

We had him included in our Top Available Free Agents list.