Chargers Signing Rookie WR Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing rookie WR Milton Wright, who went undrafted in July’s supplemental draft, according to Adam Schefter.

Wright, 22, was ruled academically ineligible for the 2022 season in May. He would have been Purdue’s top receiver had he returned last year.

Wright previously missed the Music City Bowl for academic issues.

During his college career at Purdue, Wright appeared in 27 games and caught 99 passes for 1,325 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns over the course of three seasons.