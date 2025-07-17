Chargers Signing Second-Round WR Tre Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing second-round WR Tre Harris to a rookie contract, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Harris was officially in a holdout when rookies reported earlier this month, but that proved to be short-lived as the Chargers have wrapped up their draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|22
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|Signed
|2
|55
|Tre Harris
|WR
|Signed
|3
|86
|Jamaree Caldwell
|DT
|Signed
|4
|125
|Kyle Kennard
|LB
|Signed
|5
|158
|KeAndre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|Signed
|5
|165
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|Signed
|6
|199
|Branson Taylor
|OT
|Signed
|6
|214
|R.J. Mickens
|S
|Signed
|7
|256
|Trikweze Bridges
|CB
|Signed
Harris, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 176th-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of Lafayette, Louisiana. He committed to Louisiana Tech and transferred to Ole Miss after three seasons.
Harris earned Third Team All-SEC honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 8 receiver and the No. 65 overall player with a second to third-round grade.
The Chargers used the No. 55 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Harris. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,811,756 contract with a $2,321,275 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Harris appeared in 51 games and recorded 220 receptions for 3,532 yards and 29 touchdowns.
