Chargers Signing Second-Round WR Tre Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing second-round WR Tre Harris to a rookie contract, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Harris was officially in a holdout when rookies reported earlier this month, but that proved to be short-lived as the Chargers have wrapped up their draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 22 Omarion Hampton RB Signed 2 55 Tre Harris WR Signed 3 86 Jamaree Caldwell DT Signed 4 125 Kyle Kennard LB Signed 5 158 KeAndre Lambert-Smith WR Signed 5 165 Oronde Gadsden II TE Signed 6 199 Branson Taylor OT Signed 6 214 R.J. Mickens S Signed 7 256 Trikweze Bridges CB Signed

Harris, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 176th-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of Lafayette, Louisiana. He committed to Louisiana Tech and transferred to Ole Miss after three seasons.

Harris earned Third Team All-SEC honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 8 receiver and the No. 65 overall player with a second to third-round grade.

The Chargers used the No. 55 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Harris. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,811,756 contract with a $2,321,275 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Harris appeared in 51 games and recorded 220 receptions for 3,532 yards and 29 touchdowns.