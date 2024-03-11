Chargers Signing TE Will Dissly

Jordan Schultz reports that the Chargers are planning to sign TE Will Dissly to a three-year, $14 million contract. 

Will Dissly

The agreement reportedly includes $10 million fully guaranteed.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason. 

Dissly, 27, was selected in the fourth round out of Washington in 2018 by the Seahawks. He signed a four-year, $3,110,268 contract with the Seahawks and made a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Dissly was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal to stay in Seattle. However, the Seahawks released him a few weeks ago. 

In 2023, Dissly appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and caught 17 targets for 172 yards and one touchdown. 

 

