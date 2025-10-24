Chargers Still In Trade Market For RB Help

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports that the Chargers are still in the trade market for running back help.

Pauline says it’s possible that Los Angeles will trade for a running back “if they can get one on the cheap.”

The Chargers won’t get rookie RB Omarion Hampton back until November 9 at the earliest.

Pauline’s sources suggested that Jets RB Breece Hall could be someone to watch if the Chargers are willing to sign him to a one-year extension. However, this would be a more costly trade in terms of trade capital when they’re already invested a high pick in Hampton.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in five games for the Jets and rushed for 351 yards on 66 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 150 yards receiving and no touchdowns.