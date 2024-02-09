Chargers Targeting Former 49ers LB NaVorro Bowman As Linebackers Coach

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are targeting former 49ers LB NaVorro Bowman to be their new linebackers coach.

Rapoport mentions the belief is a deal will get done to bring Bowman to Los Angeles as a coach.

Bowman spent last year as a defensive analyst at the University of Maryland. He’ll be reunited with Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh, who was his coach in San Francisco from 2011-2014.

Bowman, 35, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2010. He was in the second year of his seven-year, $77 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed when the 49ers released him back in 2017.

The Raiders later signed Bowman to a one-year, $3 million contract, but he wound up sitting out the entire 2018 season. He retired from the NFL in 2019.

For his career, Bowman recorded 798 tackles, 14 sacks, five interceptions, 30 pass defenses, nine forced fumbles, six recoveries and one defensive touchdown over the course of nine seasons and 99 games played. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and made four first-team All-Pro squads.