Chargers To Exercise Fifth-Year Option On DB Derwin James

The Los Angeles Chargers are exercising the fifth-year option on versatile DB Derwin James, according to Albert Breer.

The move will cost the Chargers $9.052 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.

James will look to reinsert himself as the leader of the Chargers defense after missing all of 2020 with a knee injury that’s plagued him throughout his career.

James, 24, is the former 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.388 million dollar rookie contract that included a $7.090 million dollar signing bonus.

In 2019, James was limited to appearing in five games for the Chargers due to injury. He recorded 34 total tackles, three tackles for loss, no sacks or interceptions and one pass defense.