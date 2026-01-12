Chargers Unsure About Bringing Back OC Greg Roman?

The Chargers lost in the Wild Card Round for the second-straight year to begin HC Jim Harbaugh’s tenure after losing 16-3 in New England on Sunday Night.

Following a complete offensive no-show to end the year, Harbaugh was asked if he thought OC Greg Roman was the right play caller moving forward. He didn’t commit to his offensive coordinator but primarily took the blame himself for their effort.

“Right now, I don’t have the answers,” Harbaugh said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “We’re going to look at that, at everything. It really falls on me that we wasn’t at our best tonight. I don’t have the answers. I wish I did. We’ll work hard. It’ll be a new beginning.”

Harbaugh was then followed up with a question specifically asking if Roman will be the play caller next year. Again, Harbaugh was noncommittal and didn’t explicitly back Roman after a tough night.

“I don’t have that answer right now. I know you’re being very specific. We weren’t good enough as a team. That’s what we do. We win as a team and we lose as a team. That’s my responsibility to have the team in a better position.”

Roman, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 1995 as their offensive line assistant. He had short stints with the Texans and Ravens before later being hired as the 49ers to run their offense in 2011.

Roman spent four years in San Francisco and was later brought in by the Bills as their offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the Bills elected parted ways with Roman just a few weeks into the 2016 regular season and promoted Anthony Lynn as his replacement.

The Ravens hired Roman as their senior assistant tight ends coach in 2017 before promoting him to offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2019.

Roman agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens back in February 2020. He had one more year left on the deal for the 2023 season when he and the team decided to part ways.

He was later hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season under HC Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers offense finished the 2025 season ranked No. 12 in yards per game, No. 12 in rushing and No. 18 in passing, and No. 20 in points per game.