Chargers Waive DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are waiving DT Sebastian Joseph-Day on Thursday.

This move is a bit of a surprise given Joseph-Day is in the first year of a three-year contract he signed last offseason.

He potentially makes an intriguing addition to a playoff-contending team.

Joseph-Day, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his rookie deal before signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chargers back in March.

Los Angeles creates $11,500,000 in dead money by releasing him and eats -$2,500,000 in cap space.

In 2023, Joseph-Day has appeared in 14 games and recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss.