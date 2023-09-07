Chargers Waive WR Milton Wright From IR With Settlement

The Los Angeles Chargers officially waived WR Milton Wright from injured reserve with a settlement with a settlement on Thursday.

Wright, 22, was ruled academically ineligible for the 2022 season in May. He would have been Purdue’s top receiver had he returned last year.

Wright previously missed the Music City Bowl for academic issues, which led to him entering the supplemental draft this summer. He later signed on with the Chargers, but was waived coming out of the preseason with an injury designation.

During his college career at Purdue, Wright appeared in 27 games and caught 99 passes for 1,325 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns over the course of three seasons.