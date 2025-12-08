Chargers Waiving DT Naquan Jones To Clear Room For RB Omarion Hampton

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are waiving DT Naquan Jones.

The move creates a roster spot for first-round RB Omarion Hampton, who will be activated in time to play tonight against the Eagles.

Jones, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in April of 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Jones coming out of the preseason, but quickly re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster.

The Titans re-signed Jones as an exclusive rights free agent in 2023 but waived him in November. He caught on with the Cardinals. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason in 2024 and he signed with the Dolphins practice squad before being signed back by the Cardinals.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Chargers ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in eight games for the Chargers and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.

Hampton, 22, was a first-round pick by the Chargers in the 2025 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

He signed a four-year, $17,774,464 million rookie deal through 2028 with a fifth-year option for 2029 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Hampton has appeared in five games for the Chargers and rushed 66 times for 314 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns. He’s also caught 20 passes for 136 yards.