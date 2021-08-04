Chiefs Activate RB Darwin Thompson From COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs officially activated RB Darwin Thompson from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
Thompson, 24, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.
In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown.
