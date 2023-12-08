Chiefs Activating LB Nick Bolton From Injured Reserve

According to Matt Verderame, the Chiefs are planning to activate LB Nick Bolton from injured reserve in time for Week 14.

Kansas City designated him to return in recent weeks.

Bolton, 23, was a second-round pick by the Chiefs out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5.8 million rookie contract that included a $1.6 million signing bonus and is slated to make base salaries of $1.09 million and $1.33 million in the next two seasons.

In 2023, Bolton has appeared in four games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 total tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection.