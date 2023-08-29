Chiefs Announce 36 Cuts, Officially Place DT Chris Jones On Did Not Report List

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have cut 36 players and placed DT Chris Jones on the reserve/did not report list. 

The full list includes: 

  1. TE Kendall Blanton
  2. DB Deon Bush
  3. C Austin Reiter
  4. NT Danny Shelton
  5. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  6. DB Ekow Boye-Doe
  7. QB Shane Buechele
  8. TE Matt Bushman
  9. LB Cole Christiansen
  10. DB Anthony Cook
  11. RB Jerrion Ealy
  12. WR Ty Fryfogle
  13. WR Izaiah Gathings
  14. T Chukwuebuka Godrick
  15. WR Juwan Green
  16. T Sebastian Gutierrez
  17. DB Kahlef Hailassie
  18. T Anderson Hardy
  19. DT Phil Hoskins
  20. DB Lamar Jackson
  21. DE Truman Jones
  22. DE Joshua Kaindoh
  23. T Darian Kinnard
  24. DB Duron Lowe
  25. DB Isaiah Norman
  26. QB Chris Oladokun
  27. RB La’Mical Perine
  28. WR Cornell Powell
  29. RB Deneric Prince
  30. WR Ty Scott
  31. DB Reese Taylor
  32. DT Chris Williams
  33. DE Daniel Wise
  34. G Jerome Carvin (Injured)
  35. LB Olakunle Fatukasi (Injured)
  36. WR Nikko Remigio (Injured) 

Jones, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016 out of Mississippi State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.231 million contract and made a base salary of $1.19 million in the final year of the agreement.

The Chiefs franchised Jones before eventually signing him a four-year, $85M extension that included $60 million guaranteed. 

Jones is entering the final year of that deal and is set to make a base salary of $19.5 million in 2023. 

In 2022, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 44 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and four passes defended.

