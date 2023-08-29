Chiefs Announce 36 Cuts, Officially Place DT Chris Jones On Did Not Report List

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have cut 36 players and placed DT Chris Jones on the reserve/did not report list.
We have reached the NFL-mandated 53 player roster.
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 29, 2023
The full list includes:
- TE Kendall Blanton
- DB Deon Bush
- C Austin Reiter
- NT Danny Shelton
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- DB Ekow Boye-Doe
- QB Shane Buechele
- TE Matt Bushman
- LB Cole Christiansen
- DB Anthony Cook
- RB Jerrion Ealy
- WR Ty Fryfogle
- WR Izaiah Gathings
- T Chukwuebuka Godrick
- WR Juwan Green
- T Sebastian Gutierrez
- DB Kahlef Hailassie
- T Anderson Hardy
- DT Phil Hoskins
- DB Lamar Jackson
- DE Truman Jones
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Darian Kinnard
- DB Duron Lowe
- DB Isaiah Norman
- QB Chris Oladokun
- RB La’Mical Perine
- WR Cornell Powell
- RB Deneric Prince
- WR Ty Scott
- DB Reese Taylor
- DT Chris Williams
- DE Daniel Wise
- G Jerome Carvin (Injured)
- LB Olakunle Fatukasi (Injured)
- WR Nikko Remigio (Injured)
Jones, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016 out of Mississippi State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.231 million contract and made a base salary of $1.19 million in the final year of the agreement.
The Chiefs franchised Jones before eventually signing him a four-year, $85M extension that included $60 million guaranteed.
Jones is entering the final year of that deal and is set to make a base salary of $19.5 million in 2023.
In 2022, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 44 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and four passes defended.
