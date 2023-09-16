Chiefs Announce Four Moves, Activate DT Chris Jones

The Chiefs announced four roster moves on Saturday and announced they are activating DT Chris Jones for Week 2.

We've activated DT Chris Jones. We've activated Practice Squad players RB La'Mical Perine and DT Matt Dickerson via Standard Elevation. We've waived CB Darius Rush. pic.twitter.com/JEhIdFQmhD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2023

The team is also elevating RB La’Mical Perine and DT Matt Dickerson, as well as waiving CB Darius Rush to make room on the roster for Jones.

Jones, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016 out of Mississippi State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.231 million contract and made a base salary of $1.19 million in the final year of the agreement.

The Chiefs franchised Jones before eventually signing him a four-year, $85M extension that included $60 million guaranteed.

Jones is entering the final year of that deal and is set to make a base salary of $19.5 million in 2023. The team gave him $6.75 million in incentives this week in order to end his contract holdout.

In 2022, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 44 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and four passes defended.