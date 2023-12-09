Chiefs Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs announced a series of roster moves Saturday for their Week 14 game against the Bills.

The full list includes:

Chiefs activated LB Nick Bolton from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Chiefs elevated S Deon Bush and RB Deneric Prince to their active roster.

and RB to their active roster. Chiefs placed S Bryan Cook on injured reserve.

Bolton, 23, was a second-round pick by the Chiefs out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5.8 million rookie contract that included a $1.6 million signing bonus and is slated to make base salaries of $1.09 million and $1.33 million in the next two seasons.

In 2023, Bolton has appeared in four games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 total tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection.