Chiefs C Austin Blythe Underwent Hernia Surgery

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Chiefs C Austin Blythe recently underwent hernia surgery that will sideline him for three weeks.

However, Pelissero says Blythe should be back in time for the regular season opener.

Blythe, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.401 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $540,000 for the 2017 season when the Colts released him in May.

The Rams claimed Blythe off waivers and he played out the rest of his rookie contract with Los Angeles. He returned to the Rams last year on a one-year contract before joining the Chiefs on another one-year deal this past March.

In 2020, Blythe appeared in all 16 games for the Rams, making 16 starts for them at center.