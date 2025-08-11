Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie On Contract Talks: ‘Things Are Looking Good Out Here In KC’

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie has two years left under contract, one of those years being the fifth-year option in 2026 which the team picked up earlier this offseason.

The former first-round pick has made All-Pro teams in each of the last two seasons, including first-team in 2023 and second-team in 2024. Recent extensions for Jets CB Sauce Gardner, Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr., and Panthers CB Jaycee Horn, among others, show McDuffie is in for a sizeable pay raise.

Appearing on the Up & Adams show during training camp, McDuffie spoke on his contract talks and specifically his relationship with his agent. He has the utmost faith in his agent, calling him the “best agent ever,” which allows McDuffie to keep his focus entirely on football and not worry about the contract talks. When Kay Adams said it sounds like talks are going well, McDuffie said, “Things are looking good out here in KC.”

McDuffie, 24, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All Pac-12 honors in 2021 and was named All Pac-12 second-team in 2020. The Chiefs traded up and used the No. 21 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $13,992,482 contract that includes a $7,356,350.

In 2024, McDuffie appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 59 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 passes defended.