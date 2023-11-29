Chiefs Designate LB Nick Bolton To Return From IR

The Chiefs designated LB Nick Bolton to return from injured reserve on Wednesday following a wrist injury, per Matt Derrick.

Bolton, 23, was a second-round pick by the Chiefs out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5.8 million rookie contract that included a $1.6 million signing bonus and is slated to make base salaries of $1.09 million and $1.33 million in the next two seasons.

In 2023, Bolton has appeared in four games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 total tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection.

