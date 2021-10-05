Chiefs Designate LB Willie Gay To Return From IR

The Kansas City Chiefs officially designated LB Willie Gay to return from injured reserve on Tuesday.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Chiefs to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Gay, 23, is a former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Drat. He agreed to a four-year, $5,271,046 contract with Kansas City and is set to earn a base salary of $849,593 this season and $1.08 million in 2022.

He suffered a torn meniscus in the AFC Championship game and finished the playoffs on the injured reserve.

In 2020, Gay appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and three passes defended.