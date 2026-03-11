Chiefs Eager To Acquire Trent Williams If 49ers Can’t Agree To Contract

Jason La Canfora, citing people around the league. reports the Chiefs are viewed as the most eager team to work a deal for 49ers OT Trent Williams if he cannot come to terms on a contract extension with San Francisco.

League sources tell La Canfora that the 49ers’ initial proposal to Williams was “decidedly low” and they remain in an impasse at this point.

One anonymous executive thinks Williams has a “ton of leverage” in negotiations.

“We think he has a ton of leverage,” the executive said. “He has to realize that.”

La Canfora reports that San Francisco’s offer was for two years and is described as “below average for a player of this accomplishment.”

The 49ers have reportedly been open to moving on from Williams, as there has not been progress on a revised deal despite San Francisco expressing optimism they could get one done.

ESPN’s Pete Schrager went on the Pat McAfee Show and said San Francisco loves Williams and wants to get a deal done, but the numbers just have to make sense on their end. He implied Williams’ asking price is high right now, and he could be had for the right price.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also went on the Pat McAfee Show to speak on the situation. Schefter said the 49ers allowed Williams to look for a team that would be willing to give Williams the money he was asking for, in addition to the proper compensation back in a trade.

Schefter made it clear they 49ers are not shopping Williams, and he’s not expected to be traded. He said something could always materialize, but Schefter thinks they were more trying to please Williams than actually find a deal to move on.

Williams, 37, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024 when he agreed to a revised three-year, $82.66 million deal.

In 2025, Williams appeared in and started 17 games for the 49ers at left tackle.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news becomes available.