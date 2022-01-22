Chiefs Exec. Ryan Poles Requested For Second Interview With Bears

Adam Schefter reports that Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles is being asked to interview with the Bears a second time for their vacant general manager position. Poles is currently one of two finalists for the Vikings GM spot as well.

Here is a current list of those who have interviewed with the Bears for the GM position:

Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Steelers VP Omar Khan (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden (Requested)

Poles, 35, joined the Chiefs as a scouting assistant in 2009. He’s risen through the ranks, becoming the director of college scouting in 2017 and adding assistant director of player personnel to his title in 2018.

He was also considered a finalist for the New York Giants general manager job, but they hired Joe Schoen on Friday.

We will have more on the Bears search for a new GM as it becomes available.