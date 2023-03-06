Chiefs Expected To Cut DE Frank Clark

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are expected to release DE Frank Clark in order to save cap space.

Schefter adds the two sides were trying to work on a restructured deal like they did last year, when Clark agreed to a pay cut to stay in Kansas City.

They weren’t able to reach an agreement, however, and Clark will be a free agent shortly.

Cutting Clark will save $21 million in cap space while leaving $7.675 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Clark, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City. Last offseason, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million.

In 2022, Clark appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one pass deflection and a safety.