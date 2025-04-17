Chiefs Expecting To Work On Long-Term Deal With Trey Smith After Draft

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on G Trey Smith this offseason, but have maintained the stance that they will work on a long-term deal before the season starts.

Kansas City GM Brett Veach talked about where they stand with Smith. He echoed their desire to get a long-term deal done, and he thinks they will resume extension talks with Smith and other players after the draft.

“Hopefully we get that done,” Veach said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “There is no lack of interest, will, or desire on our end. We did have a ton of talk at the Combine. Those conversations have continued on through the owner’s meetings. . . . We’ve exchanged multiple phone calls, multiple emails. My guess is once the draft’s over and our focus is back on taking care of the players that are here . . . I’m sure once things settle down on both ends, we will be able to continue this dialogue and hopefully make some progress there.”

Smith, 25, was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection at Tennessee but missed a chunk of his sophomore season due to blood clots. That contributed to him sliding to the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Chiefs.

He signed a four-year, $3.61 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $130,704. Smith made a base salary of $3.366 million in 2024 after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and made 17 starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 14 guard out of 77 qualifying players.