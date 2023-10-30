Chiefs Exploring Trade Options For WR Richie James

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are exploring potential trade options for WR Richie James.

The veteran receiver is on injured reserve currently but is due back soon. It appears Kansas City has decided to go in a different direction at receiver and James has some experience as a slot receiver and punt returner that could appeal to another team.

A lot of people might have thought the Chiefs would be more interested in adding a receiver than shipping one out ahead of the trade deadline but Kansas City has consistently seemed happier with their receiving corps than outside observers.

James, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the 49ers waived him with an injury designation last year coming out of the preseason.

James later joined the Giants one a one-year contract last year. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

In 2023, James has appeared in two games for the Chiefs and caught one pass on three targets for six yards.