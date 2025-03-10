Chiefs Eyeing Big Deal For Steelers LT Dan Moore?

Jordan Schultz reports that free agent LT Dan Moore has a red-hot market with a price tag that is rising.

Albert Breer of SI believes that the Chiefs could take a run at Moore after losing out on Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley.

Moore, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Texas A&M back in 2021.

Moore has started in every game he has appeared in for the Steelers over the past four seasons, totaling 66 games.

He just finished out his four-year, $4,177,900 rookie deal with the team and is testing the open market for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Moore appeared and started in 17 games for the Steelers.

We will have more on Moore as it becomes available.