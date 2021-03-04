Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman Retiring From NFL

Chiefs’ FB Anthony Sherman has announced his retirement from the NFL Thursday in a post on his Twitter account.

Sherman, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He spent two years in Arizona before catching on with the Chiefs for the 2015 season.

Sherman played out the final year of his three-year, $7,000,000 contract with the Chiefs before returning to Kansas City on one-year contracts each of the past three years.

For his career, Sherman appeared in 153 games and rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown while also catching 66 passes for 552 yards and four touchdowns.