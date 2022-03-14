Chiefs & Frank Clark Agree To New Two-Year, $29M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chief and DE Frank Clark have agreed to a re-worked contract for him to stay in Kansas City.

Clark reportedly receives a new two-year contract worth $29 million and can increase up to $36 million.

Clark was set to count $26.3 million against the cap in 2022. The Chiefs could have saved $12.7 million with a release but they would need a new starter and have been left with $13.6 million in dead money.

Clark, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City.

In 2021, Clark appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 22 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.