Chiefs G Trey Smith Out With Ankle Injury

The Chiefs announced that G Trey Smith has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to an ankle injury.

Smith, 26, was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection at Tennessee but missed a chunk of his sophomore season due to blood clots. That contributed to him sliding to the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Chiefs.

He signed a four-year, $3.61 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $130,704. Smith made a base salary of $3.366 million in 2024 after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

Smith was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on him at a sum of $23.4 million.

The Chiefs signed Smith to a four-year, $92 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in July of 2025. It made him the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in and started 10 games for the Chiefs.

We will have more news on Smith as it becomes available.