Chiefs Give WR Tyreek Hill Permission To Seek Trade

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have given WR Tyreek Hill permission to seek a trade.

Rapoport says extension talks between the two sides have stalled. There’s an offer on the table from Kansas City, per Rapoport, but the wide receiver market has moved dramatically with the Raiders’ $28.5 million per year deal for Davante Adams.

Previous reports had indicated Kansas City was looking at around $21-$22 million a year in a new deal for Hill.

Aaron Wilson adds the asking price is expected to be two first-round picks and more. Tom Pelissero says multiple teams have engaged with Kansas City in talks for Hill.

Hill, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2021, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Chiefs and Hill as the news is available.