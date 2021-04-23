Chiefs GM Brett Veach Expects Extension Talks With Tyrann Mathieu To Pick Up In Coming Months

Chiefs GM Brett Veach told reporters on Friday that extension talks with S Tyrann Mathieu could begin to pick up after the draft or later this summer.

“I don’t know if there is a timeline. Last year, we were able to get a lot of our guys done — they were all during the summer. . . . I’m sure we’ll have much more dialogue once we get into the spring and summer,” Veach said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Earlier in the week, Mathieu said he hopes to finish his career with Kansas City.

“Absolutely, I would love to spend the rest of my time in Kansas City,” Mathieu said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “Everybody has embraced me here. It reminds me so much of a football town. For me, that’s everything. Waking up, seeing my family, going to play football. It’s a blessing to be here.”

The expectation is that a long-term deal will be done at some point before Mathieu is set to become a free agent next year.

“I’m a fairly optimistic guy,” Mathieu said. “I’m not too concerned about money. I think I’m kind of good on that part. The biggest thing for me is how can I continue to be the same guy each and every day for my teammates. When I’m able to be that person, I can bring out the best in my room. Money and personal goals are not really No. 1 or 2 on my list nowadays. Until other guys in my [defensive backs] room start making the Pro Bowl and All-Pro, and then I’ll probably be satisfied.”

Mathieu, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him back in March.

The Texans later signed Mathieu one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019.

In 2020, Mathieu appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 62 tackles, six interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and nine pass deflections.