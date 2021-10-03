Chiefs HC Andy Reid Fine After Health Scare, No Plans To Stop Coaching

According to Jason La Canfora, Chiefs HC Andy Reid is doing well and his trip to the hospital after last week’s game was strictly precautionary.

Team sources said there are no concerns going forward and Sunday’s incident was probably isolated and related to dehydration.

Reid had to go to the hospital via ambulance but that was partially to bypass traffic still leaving the stadium. He didn’t receive any significant treatment and worked as normal this past week.

“No reason for concern, whatsoever,” one person told La Canfora. “Andy is doing great. It was an isolated thing.”

La Canfora notes there have been health concerns for Reid in the past. However, he adds Reid is still going strong now and has no plans to quit coaching anytime soon.

“He isn’t going anywhere anytime soon,” a source told La Canfora. “He wants to keep winning with this kid (Mahomes) for a long time, Why do you think he did a six-year deal? And the quarterback did a 10-year deal. This isn’t going away.”

Reid, 63, is in his ninth season with the Chiefs. He began his coaching career with the Eagles in 1999 and spent 14 seasons in Philadelphia before he was fired in 2012.

The Chiefs hired him as their head coach soon after and he’s spent the last eight seasons in Kansas City.

Since taking over as Chiefs head coach back in 2013, Reid has led the team to a record of 92-39 (70.2 percent), which includes seven trips to the postseason in eight years and a Super Bowl Championship in 2019.