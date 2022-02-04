Chiefs Hire Joe Cullen As DL Coach & Brendan Daly As LBs Coach

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have hired former Jaguars DC Joe Cullen as their new defensive line coach and moved current DL coach Brendan Daly to linebackers coach.

We have named Joe Cullen our Defensive Line Coach and Brendan Daly will coach Linebackers. pic.twitter.com/PQ1oz6c0wR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2022

Cullen, 54, began his coaching career at UMass as their RBs coach in 1990. He later worked for several schools before working his way up to defensive coordinator.

The Lions hired Cullen as their DL coach in 2006. From there, he’s had stints with the Jaguars, Browns and Buccaneers before joining the Ravens as their DL coach in 2016.

The Jaguars hired Cullen to be their defensive coordinator last season.