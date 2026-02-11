Chiefs Hiring DeMarco Murray As RBs Coach

Jordan Schultz confirms that the Chiefs are, in fact, hiring current Oklahoma RBs coach DeMarco Murray as their running backs coach under Andy Reid.

The Chiefs are reworking their coaching staff a bit this offseason with the return of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator following the departure of Matt Nagy.

Murray, 38, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $25.5 million contract that included $12.5 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $6.25 million for the 2018 season when the Titans released him in a move that freed up $6.5 million of available cap space.

He announced his retirement from the NFL in 2018.

Murray got his start in coaching at the University of Arizona in 2019 as the team’s running backs coach under former HC Kevin Sumlin.

From there, he joined the University of Oklahoma as the team’s running backs coach in 2020, a position he’s held since.

For his career, Murray rushed for 7,174 yards on 1,604 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 307 receptions for 2,165 yards receiving and 55 total touchdowns over the course of seven years and 99 games played. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2014.